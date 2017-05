Police releasing new information on a hit-and-run that left a teen badly hurt in Queens.Surveillance video shows the Ford Escape police believe struck 16-year-old Andre Brandon Gonzalves while he was riding his new motor bike.It happened on Friday outside his grandmother's house on 143rd Street in South Jamaica.Investigators say there were two women inside the car at the time.Andre suffered a broken femur, bruised lungs and deep lacerations.