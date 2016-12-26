NEWS

Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family in Brooklyn for Christmas, attorney says
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Rapper Troy Ave was shot while going to meet his family in Brooklyn for Christmas, according to a statement by his attorney.

Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was reportedly shot two times while in his red Maserati on East 91st Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush Sunday around 5 p.m.


Troy Ave's lawyer says a man walked up to the driver's side window, and fired shots, hitting the rapper twice. One of the bullets hit his head. He took himself to Brookdale Hospital, and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The rapper is out on $500,000 bail after a shooting in the spring. He was one of four people shot, and officers released video at the time showing Troy Ave firing a gun. A Grand Jury indicted him at the time on attempted murder and weapons possession charges - even if his lawyer insists he was not the aggressor and was acting in self-defense. The lawyer adds that Sunday's incident proves that Troy Ave is still the victim, and was 'targeted.'
