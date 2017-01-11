NEWS

Fire breaks out at Triboro Fibers in Mott Haven

A recycling plant burned in a fire fire in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
A four-alarm fire burned through a recycling plant in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The fire broke out inside Triboro Fibers on East 135th Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The recycling plant was operational when a machine inside malfunctioned and caught fire. Fire spread to large bales of garbage.

Firefighters pulled the bales apart to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters are using payloaders to put out the burning debris.

East 135th Street from Walnut Avenue to Locust Avenue, and Walnut Avenue from East 135th Street to 136th Street, are closed
Related Topics:
newsfirebronx newsNew York CityHunts Point
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
Sanitation building on fire in Suffolk County
Stars, Politicians React to Obama's Farewell Address
Charleston Victim's Brother Calls Dylann Roof's Sentence a 'Hollow Victory'
More News
Top Stories
Trump to face questions from press on business ties
Sanitation building on fire in Suffolk County
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
Fetus found inside pipe by plumbers in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Man attacked with hammer in Greenwich Village robbery speaks out
ABC News: FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Compromised by Russians
President Obama delivers farewell address in Chicago
Show More
NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, shot in 1986, dies at age 59
Jury sentences Dylann Roof to death for church massacre
VIDEO: Ex-Senator escorted off plane for making a commotion
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Sheriff's deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos