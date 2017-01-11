A four-alarm fire burned through a recycling plant in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.Two firefighters sustained minor injuries.The fire broke out inside Triboro Fibers on East 135th Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.The recycling plant was operational when a machine inside malfunctioned and caught fire. Fire spread to large bales of garbage.Firefighters pulled the bales apart to extinguish the blaze.Firefighters are using payloaders to put out the burning debris.East 135th Street from Walnut Avenue to Locust Avenue, and Walnut Avenue from East 135th Street to 136th Street, are closed