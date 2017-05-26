16 children and one adult were hurt after a crash between a bus and a truck in Queens Friday.Just before 10 a.m., an occupied school bus and a truck collided at Rockaway and Brookville Boulevards in the Rosedale section.According to the New York City Police Department, there were around 25 students on the school bus.The injured were taken to St. John's Hospital for observation.Worried parents rushed to the hospitals to check on their children.Fortunately, all of the injuries are minor and non-life threatening.The bus had slowed down because of water covering Brookville Boulevard and a box truck going in the opposite direction sideswiped the bus.The bus company is Grandpa's Bus Company, based in Jamaica, Queens.