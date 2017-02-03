BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) --Officials in New Jersey were continuing Friday to search for a teenager who disappeared two months ago after investigators charged a childhood friend in her murder.
The body of 19-year-old Sarah Stern still has not been found, but the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 and from Neptune City, are now charged in her death.
Authorities said Stern left her home on the night of Dec. 2. Hours later, her unoccupied vehicle was found on the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar over the Shark River Inlet with the keys still in the ignition. She has not been seen since.
On Friday, officials resumed searching the Shark River for Stern's remains.
Her father was in court Thursday as prosecutors charged McAtasney, her childhood friend, with first-degree murder. Authorities say McAtasney had gone to Stern's home with a plan to rob her. Instead, he is accused of strangling he before contacting Taylor for assistance in moving and ultimately disposing of the body.
McAtasney also is charged with robbery, desecration of human remains, conspiracy and hindering apprehension. Taylor is charged with desecration of human remains, conspiracy and hindering apprehension. They both pleaded not guilty.
The Belmar Police Department, New Jersey State Police Missing Person Unit, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were all involved in the investigation.
Anyone with further information that may assist authorities is asked to contact Detective Brian Weisbrot from the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office at (800) 533-7443, Detective Michael Vollbrecht of the Neptune City Police Department at (732) 775-1615, or Detective John Mahoney from the Belmar Police Department at (732) 681-1700.