NEWS

Search continues at Shark River for body of missing New Jersey teen

Eyewitness News
BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) --
Officials in New Jersey were continuing Friday to search for a teenager who disappeared two months ago after investigators charged a childhood friend in her murder.

The body of 19-year-old Sarah Stern still has not been found, but the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both 19 and from Neptune City, are now charged in her death.

Left: Liam McAtasney, Right: Preston Taylor


Authorities said Stern left her home on the night of Dec. 2. Hours later, her unoccupied vehicle was found on the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar over the Shark River Inlet with the keys still in the ignition. She has not been seen since.

On Friday, officials resumed searching the Shark River for Stern's remains.

Her father was in court Thursday as prosecutors charged McAtasney, her childhood friend, with first-degree murder. Authorities say McAtasney had gone to Stern's home with a plan to rob her. Instead, he is accused of strangling he before contacting Taylor for assistance in moving and ultimately disposing of the body.

McAtasney also is charged with robbery, desecration of human remains, conspiracy and hindering apprehension. Taylor is charged with desecration of human remains, conspiracy and hindering apprehension. They both pleaded not guilty.

The Belmar Police Department, New Jersey State Police Missing Person Unit, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were all involved in the investigation.

Anyone with further information that may assist authorities is asked to contact Detective Brian Weisbrot from the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office at (800) 533-7443, Detective Michael Vollbrecht of the Neptune City Police Department at (732) 775-1615, or Detective John Mahoney from the Belmar Police Department at (732) 681-1700.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womannew jersey newsmurderNeptune
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker in 'Terrorist in Nature' Incident Near Louvre in Paris
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
What's at Stake for Berkeley After Trump Warns University Over Canceled Speech
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
More News
Top Stories
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Soldier in Paris shoots man yelling 'Allahu akbar' outside Louvre
6 months after Howard Beach murder: Who killed Karina Vetrano?
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot
Iran bans US wrestlers in response to Trump's order
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Muslim prayer demonstration planned for JFK airport
Show More
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to appear in Brooklyn court
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, 2nd officer hurt in fiery crash
Pedestrian killed by garbage truck in Bayonne
Driver crashes through 7-Eleven in Patchogue
Firefighters rescue 3 people from roof of burning home in New Rochelle
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos