Sex offender charged in connection with body parts found in the Bronx
Jim Dolan has the latest developments from the Melrose section.

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --
A convicted sex offender is charged in connection with body parts found at a garbage transfer station in the Bronx.

40-year-old Somorie Moses of East Flatbush, Brooklyn is charged with concealment of a human corpse.


Police searched his apartment overnight.

Moses is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 2006 of attempted promotion of prostitution and profiting from prostitution from a person younger than 16.

Last Tuesday police responded to the Bronx facility on a report of body parts found there.

Two dozen private carting trucks unloaded their garbage after midnight.

One of the facility operators discovered two arms, a leg and torso of a woman, and work immediately stopped.

The victim has not yet been identified and the cause of death has not been determined.
