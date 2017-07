Plane crash in take off at Danbury Airport. 3 injuries. All taken to Danbury Hospital. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) July 30, 2017

The FAA says a small plane crashed in Connecticut Sunday morning.The Cessna 172S crashed after departure from Runway 26 at Danbury Municipal Airport at 10:25 a.m.Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted that 3 people were hurt.The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.