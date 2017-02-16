NEWS

Suspect dead, officer hurt in police-involved shooting in East New York, Brooklyn

A.J. Ross has the latest on a police-involved shooting in East New York.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
New York City police officers shot and killed a suspect in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Belmont Avenue between Milford Street and Logan Street in the East New York section.

An NYPD spokesperson said officers fired shots, killing the suspect.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that anti-crime officers attempted to question a man with a gun. The man took off and during a foot chase, the suspect allegedly turned at the officers with the gun. Shots were fired, the suspect was struck and died at a nearby apartment complex.

An NYPD spokesman said a gun was recovered at the scene.

A police officer suffered minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

