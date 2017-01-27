Suspect shot after trying to hit officer with car in Newark, police say

Authorities say police opened fire on a car when its driver tried to hit an officer during a traffic stop in Newark's South Ward.The suspect drove himself to University Hospital and walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound, police said.Investigators are examining the car with a hole in the driver's side window outside the hospital's trauma center.Police made the stop at about 1:30 a.m. at South 11th Street.The driver didn't get out of the vehicle but drove off, attempting to hit an officer, according to police.Officers then fired on the vehicle.The suspect's injuries are described as non life-threatening.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.