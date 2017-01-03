A 29-year-old teacher was killed when she was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Midwood section of Brooklyn Tuesday morning.Authorities say the victim, Hermanda Booker, of Brooklyn, was hit by a white SUV while attempting to cross Nostrand Avenue at Kings Highway around 6:45 a.m. The driver did not stop.A school bus attempting make a left turn onto Nostrand Avenue from Kings Highway also hit Booker, but that driver remained at the scene. No children were on the bus at the time.Now, the victim's father has a message for the driver who fled the scene."You need to own up," Herman Booker said. "You need to own up to this, you understand?"Overcome with grief, Herman Booker's message is clear."Do the right thing, because eventually they are going to find him," he said. "And I hope they find him before I do."Hermanda Booker was enjoying her first job in special education. She was rushed with severe trauma to her upper torso to Beth Israel Hospital, where she later died."Very sad, she got hit twice," said Amos Shamama, who owns a nearby restaurant. "They say it was a hit and run, and then the bus came around the bend and didn't see her on the (road) and ran her over."The victim's stepfather also spoke out."She's a good teacher," Philippe Antoine said. "She is a nice kid. To us, she respected everybody."The hard-working student and new teacher was dreaming of getting her doctorate and working toward higher aspirations."Now I lost one because of somebody that probably didn't obey the light and didn't do what he is supposed to do," Herman Booker said. "That is not proper."There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.