Thick, black smoke billows from restaurant fire in Forest Hills, Queens

(Photo/@TrojangBaboy via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) --
A large plume of black smoke billowed up from a fire on the roof of a restaurant in Queens Wednesday.

The fire happened just after 5:30 p.m. on 70th Avenue in Forest Hills at Bella Bella Café.

Here is video showing the fire and smoke:

The FDNY said the fire started on the roof and was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported.

Here is photo showing the smoke from another angle:

And these photos show a closer view of the restaurant:

There's no word yet how much damage there was to the restaurant.
