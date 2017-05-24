Queens: Box 3144 at 107-2 70th Ave, FDNY using all hands for a fire of a multiple dwelling. pic.twitter.com/80KCH0X7Qg — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) May 24, 2017

A large plume of black smoke billowed up from a fire on the roof of a restaurant in Queens Wednesday.The fire happened just after 5:30 p.m. on 70th Avenue in Forest Hills at Bella Bella Café.Here is video showing the fire and smoke:The FDNY said the fire started on the roof and was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported.Here is photo showing the smoke from another angle:And these photos show a closer view of the restaurant:There's no word yet how much damage there was to the restaurant.