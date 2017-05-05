A transgender woman died after she was discovered unconscious last week in Midtown, the possible victim of an assault.The 51-year-old was found on Seventh Avenue, near West 29th Street, around 10:30 p.m. April 25.She had head trauma and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.Detectives are now investigating whether she was assaulted before being found.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. An autopsy is expected to be conducted Friday.