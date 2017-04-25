NEWS

Wake today for William Tolley, firefighter killed in Queens

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
The wake for FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death while battling a fire in Queens Thursday, is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The wake will be held at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home, located at 20 Hicksville Road in Bethpage, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Funeral services will be held at St. Martin of Tours, located at 220 Central Avenue in Bethpage, on Thursday April 27, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "William N. Tolley's Children's Educational Fund" at FDNYfoundation.org/donate.

