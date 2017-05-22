NEWS

Woman dragged from bed during terrifying Belleville home invasion

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are looking for a man they say tried to drag a woman out of her room during a violent home invasion, and they're hoping a sketch and surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. last Friday, when police say the suspect entered through the side door of the home on Eugene Place in Belleville.

A woman inside was sleeping in the basement with her two children, ages 3 and 6, when she said she felt a presence in the room and woke up to find the suspect.

He reportedly covered the victim's mouth and tried to drag her into another room, but one of the children woke up and ran upstairs to tell the grandfather.

The suspect took $20 from victim's purse and fled out a laundry room window. He is believed to have been in the house for at least 40 minutes before waking up the homeowner.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a fedora-style hat, a thin mask over his eyes, a black and neon green shirt, and black basketball-style shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 973-450-3361
Related Topics:
newshome invasionburglaryBelleville
