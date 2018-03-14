A pre-school administrator in New Jersey surrendered to police on Tuesday after she was accused of brandishing a knife at two students.Authorities say 64-year-old Adetokunbo Akinnaso, an administrator at Dawn To Dusk Christian Childcare & Learning Center in Plainfield, allegedly committed the act earlier this year.An investigation revealed that when two 4-year-old students were brought to her office for disciplinary reasons, Akinnaso waved a knife at them and threatened them if they continued to misbehave.Neither of the children was injured during the incident.Akinnaso is charged with two counts of cruelty or neglect of children and faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.She is due back in court on April 2.----------