NYPD: Man with pipe fatally shot by officers in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Wednesday after pointing a pipe at officers that had initially appeared to be a gun, the NYPD said.

The incident happened at Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights just before 5 p.m.

According to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, police received 911 calls about a man pointing what was described as a silver firearm at people on the street.

When officers arrived, the suspect took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at them, Monahan said.

Four officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect. The officers, three in plainclothes and one in uniform, fired a total of 10 shots

The object the man was holding turned out to be a pipe with some sort of knob on the end of it, said Monahan. He added that the police account of the events was corroborated by videos from the scene.

The NYPD released a photo of the pipe:


"This was not an EDP call, this was not an emotionally disturbed call, this was a call of a man pointing what 911 calls people felt was a gun at people on the street," said Monahan. "When we encounter him, he turns with what appears to be a gun at the officers. We have to stay straight to the facts of this incident today."

The man was taken in critical condition to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

A police officer suffered minor injuries.

Watch the NYPD press conference on the shooting:


Following the shooting, there was a hostile crowd at the scene.

"I seen the police car (come) in, police jump out and pop, pop, pop, pop," one witness said. "They didn't say 'freeze,' 'stop,' do anything, 'put your hands up,' nothing. Straight gunfire come out the gun."

They say the suspect is well-known in the area and is known to be mentally ill.

"I saw everything," said another witness, who appeared to be related to the suspect. "The cops came, and they seen my uncle, and they shot him seven times. Seven times, and my uncle didn't have nothing. My uncle had his hands up. They shot my uncle seven times. My uncle don't do nothing to nobody. He's sick. He's sick and not right in the head. He helps everybody out here."

Stay with abc7ny for the latest on this breaking story.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingpolice-involved shootingNew York CityBrooklynCrown Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Child struck by falling street sign in Midtown
Courtroom cleared after family screams at suspect in 3-year-old's death
NY Lottery winners split $23.4 million in prizes
7 charged in NJ radio host's death, tied to spouse's drug ring
NYC DOT worker fatally struck on Hutchinson River Parkway
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Nassau Expressway
Parkland student shot protecting 20 others released from hospital
Rapper Safaree robbed at gunpoint of $183,000
Show More
AP source: Mueller says President Trump not criminal target currently
YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Rogue Democrats heal schism in New York state Senate
Audit: NYCHA not maintaining playgrounds, posing risk to kids
More News