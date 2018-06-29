NYPD ramping up 4th of July security, but no credible threats

Tim Fleischer has the latest on the extra security plans for the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks. (Photo/Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD on Friday discussed security measures being taken for the Fourth of July holiday, though authorities stress there are no credible threats at this time.

"There are no specific, credible threats to the July 4th celebration in New York City," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

However, he said there would be extra security for the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks. That includes 6,000 officers on duty and, as has become standard now for large events, the positioning of 100 sand trucks and other "blocker" vehicles to reduce the threat of vehicle attacks.

Despite the lack of a specific or credible threat, Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller called July 4th a "symbolic American holiday" worthy of a "complex package" of extra security.

That will include the bomb squad, long gun teams and dogs that can sniff out threats.

Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said police are planning for a crowd of two million spectators along the East River for the fireworks, which start at 9:25 p.m. and last about a half hour.

Traffic closures in Manhattan begin at 3 p.m. from the Brooklyn Bridge to 63rd Street.

New York City hosts the nation's largest July 4th pyrotechnic display, with tens of thousands of shells that will be launched from the barges.

