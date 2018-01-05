An off-duty Jersey City police lieutenant was struck and killed while aiding a motorist after being involved in an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark on Friday morning.Christopher Robateau, 49, was involved in a minor accident with a DHL truck while on his way to work. He got out of his personal vehicle while in uniform to assist the other driver. Lieutenant Robateau was then struck and killed by a pickup truck passing by.State Police are investigating the accident. The other driver was not seriously hurt.Lieutenant Robateau was married with three children. He has been on the job for 23 years. He joined the force in 1994, and was promoted to lieutenant in October 2014. He was assigned as the Executive Officer of the East District, which is located in downtown Jersey City.