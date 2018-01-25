Partially-undressed woman found dead in the street in Brooklyn

David Novarro reports on a woman's body found in Brooklyn.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An active police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the street in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The woman was discovered just before 6:30 a.m. on Olean Street in the Midwood section.

Investigators said the woman, who has not yet been identified, had blood on her nose but no other signs of trauma.



The victim was partially undressed -- her pants were down to her ankles and her shirt was pulled up.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, while detectives work to investigate the circumstances of her death.

Threat of nuclear war moves Doomsday Clock closer
Long Island mom, son meet donor who saved his life
Trio wanted for questioning in string of Manhattan muggings
Italian train derails near Milan, 3 dead, many injured
VIDEO: Chase ends in dramatic head-on crash near Phoenix
