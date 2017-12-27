  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
FERRY ACCIDENT

Passengers on board ferry stuck on sandbar in Coney Island Channel

Bill Ritter has the latest developments after a ferry got stuck on sandbar, leaving passengers trapped.

By Eyewitness News
BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) --
More than two dozen people were on a ferry that got stuck on a sandbar in the Coney Island Channel off Breezy Point.

There are 27 people on board the NYC Ferry -- 23 passengers and four crew members. As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 14 of the 27 people have been removed from the ferry.


Crews are shuttling people to the 343, a large FDNY boat. The only boat they could remove remotely close enough to the ferry can only fit two at a time.

The ferry was heading from the Rockaways in Queens to Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

There are no reports of injuries. The boat has working heat.

The FDNY, NYPD and the U.S. Coast Guard are all assisting with the incident.

This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
