Passengers on board ferry stuck on sandbar in Coney Island Channel

UPDATE: NYC ferry boat still stranded. FDNY removing passengers 2 at a time, because the only boat they can get close enough is TINY. As of 9:30pm, they'd removed 14 of 27 people. No injuries.

More than two dozen people were on a ferry that got stuck on a sandbar in the Coney Island Channel off Breezy Point.There are 27 people on board the NYC Ferry -- 23 passengers and four crew members. As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 14 of the 27 people have been removed from the ferry.Crews are shuttling people to the 343, a large FDNY boat. The only boat they could remove remotely close enough to the ferry can only fit two at a time.The ferry was heading from the Rockaways in Queens to Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.There are no reports of injuries. The boat has working heat.The FDNY, NYPD and the U.S. Coast Guard are all assisting with the incident.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.