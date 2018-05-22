Amazing video shows eagle battling fox for rabbit in mid-air

A fox who captured a rabbit quickly lost its prey when an eagle swooped in to try to steal the fox's meal.The amazing sight was captured on video by Zachary Hartje at American Camp on San Juan Island, Washington.Hartje's video shows a young fox roaming around with the rabbit in its mouth. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, an eagle swoops in to grab the rabbit, carrying the fox into the air.Hartje estimates the fox was carried about 10 feet into the air and traveled more than 50 feet before it let go of the rabbit. The fox fell the the ground unharmed. He said the eagle did not fly away with the rabbit, but he's unsure whether the fox was able to recollect its meal."I was shocked and amazed," Hartje told ABC. "I have never seen this happen before, and no one else who I talked to there or on the Island has ever seen it happen before."