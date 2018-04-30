Police were unable to capture the bear. It was last seen moving north west from the Midland Avenue area. If you see the bear, stay away from — Paramus Police (@Paramuspolice) May 1, 2018

A wild black bear that camped out in a tree outside a home in Paramus, New Jersey for much of the day Monday has come down.Police and animal control officers are on the scene, making sure residents of the neighborhood are safe.Paramus police say they could not capture the bear.They are warning people to steer clear and be on alert.The two-year old bear was spotted in trees and going through people's yards earlier in the day.It was first seen near Sirianni Park, before taking up residence for hours in the tree outside a home on Benton Road."He came down through the Saddle River through Ho-Ho-Kus and along the Saddle River," animal control official Carol Tyler said. "He crossed over somewhere by 17, by Van Emburgh, where you can go under the highway, probably walked right through the drain gulch, drain pipe, and then he popped up over here. He's been wandering this neighborhood."Police closed the road for a time but then said it was safe to move about with a watchful eye.Animal control officers hope to lead the bear to an area golf course, where it will be much safer. They say when bears get near main roads like Route 17, that's when they get concerned. Officials say they will continue to monitor the bear's whereabouts to make sure residents are safe.Police are urging everyone to use caution and say that if you see the bear, you should not approach it. Instead, call 911.In a Facebook post, Paramus police said they expect to be seeing more bears.----------