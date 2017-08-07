PETS & ANIMALS

Dog's ashes stolen off Staten Island woman's front porch

Tim Fleischer speaks to the heartbroken pet owner on Staten Island.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) --
A woman on Staten Island is devastated after the ashes of her beloved dog were stolen from her home.

Dakotah, a 15-year-old Yorkie, went everywhere with his owner Gloria Johnson. They traveled, and they were inseparable, especially after Gloria's husband passed away last year.

"He was my emotional support," Johnson said.

But then Gloria had to put her beloved Dakotah down, and had his remains cremated.

They were delivered to her Staten Island home, as seen in security video, by a Federal Express driver on July 27th. But in a two hour span, Dakotah's remains were taken.

"I went to the vet and said, 'I haven't gotten the dog's ashes yet.' And she said, 'They were delivered last Thursday,'" Johnson said.

Checking her neighbor's security video revealed a man, whom Johnson believes took the remains off her front porch, probably not even realizing what he had taken.

"I think he is a low life," Johnson said. "Because once he opened the package and realized he didn't get diamonds and jewels, he should have just thrown it back over the fence because it means something to me, it was my companion."

The man walked up with his bicycle, parked it right outside the gate, and then came through the gate.

Johnson believes he put the box in a backpack and left.

Next to a favorite picture is a crystal urn, in which Johnson was going to put Dakotah's remains.

She is hoping the man did not throw them out. She just wants them back.

"Just return him to me and not dump him somewhere without dignity," Johnson said. "He deserves that much."

Gloria is hoping someone will recognize the man. Or if he sees this video, that he does the right thing and returns Dakotah to Gloria.

FedEx released a statement saying, "We sincerely regret this situation and are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. We are working to determine what occurred during the shipment transaction."
