NEW YORK (WABC) --A dog died on a United Airlines flight after being placed in the overheard bin, the airline confirmed. Now the distraught family is speaking out.
A passenger on the Houston-to-New York City flight posted on Facebook that a flight attendant "insisted" the dog be placed in the overhead compartment.
"They assured the safety of the family's pet," June Lara wrote. "So wearily, the mother agreed."
The family is truly heartbroken, calling Kokito a member of the family.
Other passengers took photos of the moments right after the United flight from Houston landed at La Guardia Airport showing the distraught family.
I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/mjXYAhxsAq— MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018
The mother, her 11-year-old and infant daughters say they boarded the plane and were told that their French bulldog Kokito, who was in a carrier, had to be placed in the overhead bin because the carrier was blocking the isle.
The family says they went back and forth with the flight attendant letting her know that it was a dog, so much so other passengers chimed in.
The dog was still placed in the overhead bin and once they arrived at LaGuardia and took the bag down, it was too late.
"She's like, 'He died, he died, Kokito!'He didn't wake up," said Sophia Ceballos, 11 years old, "In the end, she said she didn't know it was a dog, but she actually touched the bag and felt him in there, she is basically lying to us."
United Airlines says it takes responsibility, saying pets should never be placed in the overhead bins.
United Airlines statement:
"This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again."
United didn't say whether anyone has been disciplined.
The airline refunded the family's fare plus the fee for taking the pet on the plane.
According to Department of Transportation statistics on animal incidents on U.S. carriers, United has the highest rate of incidents involving loss, injury or death of animals during air transportation, with 2.24 incidents every 10,000 animals transported.
