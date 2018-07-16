New York City is home to the biggest police department in the United States. Inside that department there are about 100 women and men who make up the Mounted Unit.The NYPD Mounted Unit relies on three farriers to keep about 50 police horses healthy, happy and productive.There are three full-time farriers, the folks who take care of the horseshoes. They are highly skilled blacksmiths who are tasked with replacing each horse's shoes every three to five weeks.The NYPD's mounted unit is the largest and oldest continuously active mounted unit in the nation.ABC7NY visited the mounted unit's headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and got an inside look at how it's all done.