  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
PETS & ANIMALS

United mistakenly flies Kansas family's dog to Japan

EMBED </>More Videos

United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan.

KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.

They went to a cargo facility to pick up 10-year-old Irgo, a German shepherd, but were instead given a Great Dane. Swindle, of Wichita, Kansas, learned Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan, where the Great Dane was supposed to go.

Airline officials in Japan put Irgo on a flight back to Kansas City. It isn't clear when the dog will arrive.

The news of Irgo's unplanned odyssey comes as United admits another dog died after a flight attendant forced it to travel in an overhead bin on a Houston-to-New York flight.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsUnited Airlinesdogpets
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Aging kangaroo receiving cryotherapy for arthritis
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Local students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence
Traveler infected with measles visited Newark Airport
NJ school official allegedly threatened pre-schoolers with knife
Northwestern University gun report labeled a swatting incident
NYPD: Man used dumbbell to kill possible sex partner
1-year-old girl among 4 found fatally shot inside apartment
High school student denied school bus ride because of outfit
Exclusive: Mother of limo crash victim plans charity 5k
Show More
Vigil held for LI native killed in Parkland massacre
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate all US operations
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with SUNY student's death
Trial begins for man charged with stabbing 2 kids, 1 fatally, in elevator
More News
Top Video
Woman uses videos, humor to create full-time YouTube career
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
More Video