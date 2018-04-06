PETS & ANIMALS

'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported across the U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Ohio have been getting some strange calls about so-called "zombie" raccoons, and officials in Cook County have seen them as well. (Photo by Robert Coggeshall)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
Authorities in Ohio and across the U.S. have been getting some strange calls about so-called "zombie" raccoons.

The raccoons are infected with distemper, a virus that can kill your dog or cat, and causes them to exhibit strange symptoms. Animal control officials said they've been seeing more "zombie raccoons" in the area.

Imagine seeing a raccoon on its hind legs, saliva dripping from its mouth, its head nodding up and down and teeth bared as you as you let your dog out in the morning.

"Oh my God, I would go back inside," said Nicole Neglia, who was dog sitting for a friend. "I would just make sure that I was in between the dogs and the raccoon and keep the dogs safe and get away as quickly as possible."

"I'd immediately pick him up," said Scott Blomberg, talking about his French bulldog. "He would probably go after him, realistically. He's kind of fearless."

Distemper causes coughing, tremors and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.

"So they can be acting like they're limping, that they can't use their back legs," Dr. Donna Alexander said. "They can be standing on their back legs and then falling over. Any kind of neurological equilibrium problems are signs of distemper as well."

Animal control officials and police in Ohio are investigating multiple sightings of infected animals.

"It's pretty terrifying," Blomberg said. "I would definitely want to get my dog vaccinated to avoid contact with that."

That's exactly what pet owners should do.

"The best way to prevent distemper in your companion animals is to vaccinate," Dr. Alexander said. "The vaccinations are the most important thing."

Just take it from a professional dog walker.

"I mean I think the best thing we can do is just prevention for the dogs and doing our best to keep them safe," dog walker Molly Carlson said. "Cause there's a lot more we can control with them than just with what's essentially a wild animal."

The distemper vaccine is not mandated like the rabies vaccine is, because the virus cannot spread to humans. Just ask your vet about vaccinating your pet.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsraccoonsdogscatsillnessanimals in perilanimalsanimal attack
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest
Police K-9s: A day in the life of four-legged heroes
Florida zoo uses honey to treat sea turtles
Watch: FDNY rescues kitten stuck in tree for 3 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
At least 6 infected with E. coli in New Jersey
AccuWeather: A little more snow
Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street
Conor McGregor charged following backstage melee
Protesters demand answers after fatal Brooklyn police shooting
Woman sues fertility doctor for using his own sperm
Explosive devices detonated at Sam's Club; man in custody
Show More
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Men walk away with staggering $350K in Target robbery
Man charged in cocaine ring from dead mother's apartment
Faulty heater eyed in family's death in Mexico
More News