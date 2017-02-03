PETS

Dog found in trash bag in finds forever home

EMBED </>More News Videos

Frances, the Dachshund that was found in a trash bag in the city's Somerdale section last month, went home with her forever family Thursday night.

JUNIATA, Pennsylvania --
It was the perfect night in Philadelphia for a new beginning for a dog that's had a rough time of it.

Frances, a Dachshund that was found in a trash bag in the city's Somerdale section last month, went home with her forever family Thursday night.

Christine Gacono drove from Annville, Pennsylvania, near Hershey, to adopt Frances from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

It turns out, Frances had suffered a spinal fracture sometime in the past.

But she's been fitted with a new wheelchair, which she'll soon be using to get around.
Related Topics:
petsdogsanimal abuseanimal rescuepet
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Meet the kangaroos of Our Haven Wildlife Shelter
Cat stuck in tree for 3 days rescued
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at Kansas State
More Pets
Top Stories
Search continues for body of missing NJ teen
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Soldier in Paris shoots man yelling 'Allahu akbar' outside Louvre
6 months after Howard Beach murder: Who killed Karina Vetrano?
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot
Iran bans US wrestlers in response to Trump's order
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Show More
Muslim prayer demonstration planned for JFK airport
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to appear in Brooklyn court
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, 2nd officer hurt in fiery crash
Pedestrian killed by garbage truck in Bayonne
Driver crashes through 7-Eleven in Patchogue
More News
Top Video
Iran bans US wrestlers in response to Trump's order
Muslim prayer demonstration planned for JFK airport
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to appear in Brooklyn court
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video