Police: 1 killed after intoxicated pickup truck driver crashes into van on Long Island Expressway

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
One person was killed after police say a drunk pick-up truck driver crashed into a minivan on the Long Island Expressway.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Exit 68 in Shirley. The pick-up truck struck the minivan as it was traveling westbound.

The truck then crossed over the median and onto the eastbound lanes where it struck a motorcycle and another minivan.

Officials say multiple people were transported to local hospitals. One person, who was in the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was transported to a local hospital and was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The investigation is continuing.

