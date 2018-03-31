One person was killed after police say a drunk pick-up truck driver crashed into a minivan on the Long Island Expressway.The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Exit 68 in Shirley. The pick-up truck struck the minivan as it was traveling westbound.The truck then crossed over the median and onto the eastbound lanes where it struck a motorcycle and another minivan.Officials say multiple people were transported to local hospitals. One person, who was in the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.The truck driver was transported to a local hospital and was charged with driving while intoxicated.The investigation is continuing.----------