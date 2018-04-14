FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police said an alleged shoplifter is dead after getting into an altercation with employees at Brooklyn grocery store Saturday.
Authorities were dispatched to a Stop & Shop on the 1000 block of Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush after receiving a call about a shoplifter.
Police said the alleged shoplifter got into a scuffle inside the store, and when emergency responders arrived on scene, they discovered a man in cardiac arrest.
The man was transported to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police continue to investigate and are looking at surveillance video from the store.
This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
