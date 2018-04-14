Police said an alleged shoplifter is dead after getting into an altercation with employees at Brooklyn grocery store Saturday.Authorities were dispatched to a Stop & Shop on the 1000 block of Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush after receiving a call about a shoplifter.Police said the alleged shoplifter got into a scuffle inside the store, and when emergency responders arrived on scene, they discovered a man in cardiac arrest.The man was transported to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police continue to investigate and are looking at surveillance video from the store.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------