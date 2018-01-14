Port Authority Police arrested an intoxicated driver who was sleeping in his car and blocking Holland Tunnel traffic.The officer was exiting the tunnel when he encountered a traffic jam at Manila and 14th Street. After investigating, the officer saw the man asleep at the wheel of a 2003 For Explorer. The keys were in the ignition, the motor was running and the car was in gear.The driver had the smell of alcohol on his breath, and there was an open bottle of wine on the floor on the passenger's side of the car.The suspect failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested, and his car was impounded.----------