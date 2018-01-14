Police arrest intoxicated, sleeping driver blocking Holland Tunnel traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more after a drunk driver was arrested for falling asleep at the wheel, blocking traffic to the Holland Tunnel.

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Port Authority Police arrested an intoxicated driver who was sleeping in his car and blocking Holland Tunnel traffic.

The officer was exiting the tunnel when he encountered a traffic jam at Manila and 14th Street. After investigating, the officer saw the man asleep at the wheel of a 2003 For Explorer. The keys were in the ignition, the motor was running and the car was in gear.

The driver had the smell of alcohol on his breath, and there was an open bottle of wine on the floor on the passenger's side of the car.

The suspect failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested, and his car was impounded.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
holland tunnelDUIsleepJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police officer hurt when driver flees scene in Midtown
Man stabbed on Q train in Midtown; attacker on loose
Teen shot in the hand by older brother inside home
NYPD officers save unconscious baby boy in Queens
Coworkers call police after elderly NJ woman didn't show up to work
Police searching for attacker in Queens subway slashing
Man says former Gov. Spitzer threatened to stab him
Dire need for blood donations due to 'national blood emergency'
Show More
Father, teenage daughter killed in apartment fire
2 seriously injured when apartment ceiling collapses
Wrong woman killed in botched murder-for-hire
Car soars into building in bizarre crash
Police hunt for suspects in LI vandalism spree
More News
Top Video
NYPD officers save unconscious baby boy in Queens
Coworkers call police after elderly NJ woman didn't show up to work
Police officer hurt when driver flees scene in Midtown
Hoboken building evacuated after fire breaks out in restaurant
More Video