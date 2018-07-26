Police arrest man accused of murdering girlfriend in Queens bedroom

The suspect was arrested in California while in a hotel room with another woman after police say he killed Samantha Stewart in Queens..

BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) --
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing a woman inside the bedroom of her Queens home.

Authorities say 27-year-old Danuel Drayton, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested in California while in a hotel room with another woman who was being held against her will.

Police say the suspect strangled 29-year-old Samantha Stewart inside her Brookville home on July 17.

Stewart was discovered with trauma to her neck and head. She was a registered nurse who worked at North Shore University Hospital.

According to investigators, the pair had met on Tinder.

Police say they were able to arrest Drayton after a separate, unrelated rape case in Brooklyn several weeks earlier. Authorities say both investigations led detectives to the same individual.

Investigators say Drayton is believed to be using dating web sites to meet and victimize women.

Charges against the suspect are currently pending.

Now police are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

