HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for the gunman who killed a man early Sunday inside a Manhattan restaurant.
It happened at about 2 a.m. inside Village Fried Chicken on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights.
Police arrived to find a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head.
He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
So far there have been no arrests.
