Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash on Staten Island

Two teens were killed in a crash on Staten Island.

Eyewitness News
BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --
Two teenage boys were killed in a single car crash on Staten Island Monday night.

Police say the car was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Richmond Avenue in the Bulls Head section.

They were near the intersection on Signs Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked pick-up truck, then into a wall at a construction site.

The teens were taken to Richmond University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

They have been identified as 17-year-old Sebastian Serrano and 19-year-old Daniel Castellano.

