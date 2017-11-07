BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --Two teenage boys were killed in a single car crash on Staten Island Monday night.
Police say the car was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Richmond Avenue in the Bulls Head section.
They were near the intersection on Signs Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked pick-up truck, then into a wall at a construction site.
The teens were taken to Richmond University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
They have been identified as 17-year-old Sebastian Serrano and 19-year-old Daniel Castellano.
