  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

1 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Brooklyn shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Flatbush.

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 25-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday evening on East 51st Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush.

A man with gunshot wounds to the thigh and torso was pronounced dead at the scene.

The others, a 26-year-old man shot in the chest, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, and a 25-year-old man with a graze wound to the chest, are all expected to survive.

Police are still trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the incident.

A 25-year-old man was found uninjured and is being questioned in the shooting.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingEast FlatbushNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Power outages linger in parts of Tri-State area after Nor'easter
High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island
2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside shoe store
Oscar 2018: Red carpet ready for Hollywood's biggest night
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Where to watch the Oscars in NYC
What to know about this year's Oscar best-picture race
How to watch 2018's Oscar-nominated movies
Fashion meets politics at the Oscars
Show More
Human remains found in backyard of home in Brentwood
Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies across NYC
Photo of suspect in robberies of men lured by dating web site
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island
Oscars supporting role: The florist to the stars
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
More Video