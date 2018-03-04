A 25-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn.It happened Saturday evening on East 51st Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush.A man with gunshot wounds to the thigh and torso was pronounced dead at the scene.The others, a 26-year-old man shot in the chest, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, and a 25-year-old man with a graze wound to the chest, are all expected to survive.Police are still trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the incident.A 25-year-old man was found uninjured and is being questioned in the shooting.No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.----------