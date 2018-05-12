BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found dead with her hands bound inside her Brooklyn apartment on Friday night.
The apartment door on the 5th floor of the Bushwick Houses on Moore Street were padlocked by police - now it is the scene of a gruesome crime.
Police say the resident, Ana Devalle, 62, was found dead inside her apartment with her hands bound and multiple gunshot wounds to her head.
"No, I don't think it's random. It doesn't sound random to me. I mean things like this rarely ever happen here," said one neighbor.
Investigators found three shell casings inside the apartment.
No arrests have been made.
