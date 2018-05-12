Police investigating after woman found dead with hands bound inside Brooklyn apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the investigation from Newark.

By
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found dead with her hands bound inside her Brooklyn apartment on Friday night.

The apartment door on the 5th floor of the Bushwick Houses on Moore Street were padlocked by police - now it is the scene of a gruesome crime.

Police say the resident, Ana Devalle, 62, was found dead inside her apartment with her hands bound and multiple gunshot wounds to her head.

"No, I don't think it's random. It doesn't sound random to me. I mean things like this rarely ever happen here," said one neighbor.

Investigators found three shell casings inside the apartment.

No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmurderBushwickNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video shows Century 21 employee punch alleged shoplifter
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Man randomly punches passenger on 7 train
ISIS reportedly claims responsibility for deadly Paris stabbing
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Bloomberg warns of 'epidemic of dishonesty'
2 robbers break into UES apartment, rob man at knife point
Mother, daughter believe they were 'targeted' for shoplifting
Show More
Massive fire in Yonkers displaces dozens
Woman charged with slashing tires, vandalizing more than a dozen cars
Police searching for missing teacher from Queens
72-year-old man struck by bricks that fell from high-rise
7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
More News