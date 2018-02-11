Police: Brooklyn 'kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up wrong child from school

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Police say a Brooklyn 'kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up the wrong child from school.

Police say the elderly man entered PS 189 on 1100 East New York Ave and removed a 6-year-old girl by the hand in a case of mistaken identity. The man was supposed to pick up another child from the same school.

No criminality is involved, and the elderly man will not be charged.

The girl's 10-year-old brother followed the two until they arrived in front of 318 Rochester Avenue, when the man released the 6-year-old's hand.

The girl's brother immediately grabbed his sister, and they both made their way to the home of a relative who lived nearby.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingEast New YorkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Correction officer attacked by group of inmates at Rikers
Homeless man attacked by group of 20-30 people on subway
OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors
'Peter Rabbit' team apologizes for making light of allergies
2 dead following 2-car crash in Jersey City
Harvey Weinstein now target of lawsuit by attorney general
Russian plane crashes near Moscow after takeoff; 71 dead
Wake for 11-year-old boy who drowned in Queens pond
Show More
Snowboarder Red Gerard wins first US gold at Winter Olympics
Dozens of NJ teens cited for alcohol party in Vermont
3 dead in crash of tour helicopter at Grand Canyon
Suspects wanted for robbing, punching cab driver in Midtown
LI drug raid leads to arrest on cockfighting charges
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Train crashes into truck while carrying GOP lawmakers
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
More Photos