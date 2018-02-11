Police say a Brooklyn 'kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up the wrong child from school.Police say the elderly man entered PS 189 on 1100 East New York Ave and removed a 6-year-old girl by the hand in a case of mistaken identity. The man was supposed to pick up another child from the same school.No criminality is involved, and the elderly man will not be charged.The girl's 10-year-old brother followed the two until they arrived in front of 318 Rochester Avenue, when the man released the 6-year-old's hand.The girl's brother immediately grabbed his sister, and they both made their way to the home of a relative who lived nearby.----------