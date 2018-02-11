BROOKLYN (WABC) --Police say a Brooklyn 'kidnapping' suspect accidentally picked up the wrong child from school.
Police say the elderly man entered PS 189 on 1100 East New York Ave and removed a 6-year-old girl by the hand in a case of mistaken identity. The man was supposed to pick up another child from the same school.
No criminality is involved, and the elderly man will not be charged.
The girl's 10-year-old brother followed the two until they arrived in front of 318 Rochester Avenue, when the man released the 6-year-old's hand.
The girl's brother immediately grabbed his sister, and they both made their way to the home of a relative who lived nearby.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts