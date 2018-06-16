Police: Man struck by car in Chelsea after woman rejects his romantic advances

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say a man was struck by a car in Chelsea early Saturday morning, moments after a woman rejected his romantic advances.

The man was struck just after 5 a.m. Saturday at 10th Avenue and West 18th St.

Police say the 24-year-old man had crossed 10th Avenue to talk to a woman. When she wasn't interested, he turned around, stepped to the street and got struck by a passing driver.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was arrested for having a suspended license.

