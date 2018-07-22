Missing Long Island teen feared dead, found safe, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest on the teen from Long Island who was found safe.

Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
A missing teen from Long Island who was feared dead has been found safe, according to Nassau County Police.

Louis Germosen, 19, was last seen leaving his home in New Cassel on June 28. Police say he might have been headed to Roosevelt Street in West Hempstead when he disappeared.

Germosen's father had received a mysterious, anonymous text message days after the teen disappeared, saying they should thoroughly search Hempstead Lake State Park.

Police would not say where the teen was found.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing teenagermissing personsearchWestburyNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News