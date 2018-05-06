Police: Multiple people injured after car crashes into Westchester restaurant

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) --Multiple people were injured, three critically, after a car crashed into a restaurant in Mamaroneck.
Police say they believe the car backed into the restaurant on 451 Mamaroneck Avenue.
Tough to tell but a car drove through the floor-to-ceiling windows of Enzo’s Restaurant on Mamaroneck Ave in Mamaroneck. The vehicle is inside the building. At least 3 people left the scene on stretchers. I couldn’t tell what condition they were in. pic.twitter.com/9hYr7xuZhQ— Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) May 7, 2018
The accident remains under investigation.
