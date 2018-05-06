Police: Multiple people injured after car crashes into Westchester restaurant

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) --
Multiple people were injured, three critically, after a car crashed into a restaurant in Mamaroneck.

Police say they believe the car backed into the restaurant on 451 Mamaroneck Avenue.


The accident remains under investigation.

