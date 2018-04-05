EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3304092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller talked to the aunt of Saheed Vassell, the suspect shot and killed by NYPD

Police officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun on Wednesday fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm, police said.The man, identified as Saheed Vassell, was taken in critical condition to Kings County Hospital, where he died.Vassell's aunt, Nora Ford, told Eyewitness News that she is outraged."I feel like I could kill them myself," Ford said. "That's how angry I am. They took one of my family."The incident happened at Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn just before 5 p.m.According to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, police received 911 calls about a man pointing what was described as a silver firearm at people on the street."The suspect took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform, said Monahan.Four officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect. The officers, three in plainclothes and one in uniform, fired a total of 10 shotsThe object the man was holding turned out to be a pipe with some sort of knob on the end of it, said Monahan. He added that the police account of the events was corroborated by videos from the scene.The NYPD released a photo of the pipe:"This was not an EDP call, this was not an emotionally disturbed call, this was a call of a man pointing what 911 calls people felt was a gun at people on the street," said Monahan. "When we encounter him, he turns with what appears to be a gun at the officers. We have to stay straight to the facts of this incident today."Dozens of police cars converged on the area, and a crowd of about 200 people gathered around the cordoned-off intersection, said 33-year-old resident Shaya Tenenbaum, who added that a few people in the crowd shouted at police."The cops came and they see my uncle and they shot him seven times, seven times!," said Vassell's niece, Kyla Grant.A police officer suffered minor injuries.Following the shooting, there was a hostile crowd at the scene."I seen the police car (come) in, police jump out and pop, pop, pop, pop," one witness said. "They didn't say 'freeze,' 'stop,' do anything, 'put your hands up,' nothing. Straight gunfire come out the gun."People in the area say Vassell was a fixture in the neighborhood, known to be mentally ill but generally harmless.The shooting comes after the police killing of an unarmed black man on March 18 in Sacramento, California, sparked two weeks of protests and calls for police reform.Stephon Clark, 22, was shot by officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows. Police said they thought he had a gun, but he was carrying only a cellphone.In a private autopsy commissioned by Clark's family, prominent pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu announced that Clark was hit by eight bullets - six in the back, one in the neck and one in the thigh - and took three to 10 minutes to die. Police waited about five minutes before rendering medical aid.----------