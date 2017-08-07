  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

Police on scene in North Bergen after officer-involved shooting

Candace Mccowan has the latest on a police-involved shooting in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in New Jersey.

Police responded early Monday to a home at 1603 Union Turnpike just off Bergen Turnpike in North Bergen.

There were reports of two women being stabbed, and an officer opened fire during the incident.



Those injured were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. Their conditions are not yet known.

No officers were injured, police say.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation.
