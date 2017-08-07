Police on scene in North Bergen after officer-involved shooting

North Bergen Police Chief Bob Dowd confirming there was a police involved shooting along Union Turnpike. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/AbhqG6zL1s — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) August 7, 2017

Authorities are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in New Jersey.Police responded early Monday to a home at 1603 Union Turnpike just off Bergen Turnpike in North Bergen.There were reports of two women being stabbed, and an officer opened fire during the incident.Those injured were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. Their conditions are not yet known.No officers were injured, police say.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation.