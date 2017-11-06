Police search for babysitter accused of kidnapping 6-year-old in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 6-year-old boy with autism was kidnapped by his baby-sitter in Brooklyn, authorities say.

A 38-year-old woman told police Sunday night that she left her son, Devin Monroe, in the care of her friend, 39-year-old Emmanuel Kolajo, who later failed to return the child.

The mother and child live at a homeless shelter, the Bay Family Center in Sheepshead Bay.

The mother went to Pennsylvania for the day on Saturday. When she returned, the baby sitter told her the boy was sleeping and he would bring him home Sunday, according to investigators.

He never showed up Sunday, and the family called police

The babysitter and child were last seen Saturday departing 717 Madison Street inside of the victim's car, a black 2002 Hyundai Elantra, which Koljao was allowed to borrow while babysitting.

The vehicle has not been located.

Kolajo, is described as a black male, 5'8" tall, 170 pounds, with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black wig, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The boy described as 3'1" tall, with a medium complexion and black hair, last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, a gray vest, blue pants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

