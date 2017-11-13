The NYPD is on the lookout for a man they say took a hammer to a camera and several windows at a mosque in Brooklyn.The attack happened Saturday shortly after 5:00 p.m.Video clearly showed the man holding a hammer and destroying property at the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center at 6224 6th Avenue in Sunset Park.Police said the man then ran eastbound on 62nd St.The crime is being investigated by the NYPD's hate crimes task force.Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTACHIO, by logging onto www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIPS577.----------