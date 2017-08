Police in Yonkers are frantically searching for a missing teen with autism.15-year-old Mel Harris was last seen Saturday on the bicycle trail off of Saw Mill River Road.Harris is 5'1, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, blue glasses, and blue Crocs.Police believe Harris may be near Tuckahoe Road and Saw Mill River Road.Anyone with any information is asked to call Yonkers Police at 9143777900