Officers in Westchester shot a woman after a domestic incident at a home.Police say around 1:30 p.m. Saturday they found an injured toddler inside the home on Chestnut Avenue in Mamaroneck in need of medical attention as well as a 28-year-old woman with a knife in her hands.The woman was tasered by officers after she refused to drop the weapon. After the taser did not stop her, they opened fire. It is unclear how many times she was shot. The condition of the toddler is also unclear. They were both rushed to the hospital.Two officers were injured in the incident, and two others were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. They are all expected to be okay.Neighbors say police were at the home on Friday night - is unclear if Saturday's incident is related.----------