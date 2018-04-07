Police sources: 1 dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown. (@PeterThomasRoth/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
One man is dead after a fire broke out at Trump Tower in Midtown, police sources say.

The four-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire is currently under control.

Firefighters pulled the 67-year-old man from the 50th floor of the building. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He later died at the hospital. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.
President Trump is currently at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted a thank you to firefighters once the flames were contained.


Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.



There were no evacuations inside the building, but some people self-evacuated.

5th Avenue is closed between East 55th Street and East 57th Street. West 56th Street is closed from 5th Avenue to Madison Avenue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

