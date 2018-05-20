Police search for man who groped woman through open window in Brooklyn

Police say a woman was groped through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man they say grabbed a woman through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.

Video shows the suspect walking on the roof of a building on Clarkson and Rogers Avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police say he reached into the woman's open window at about 4:40 a.m. May 12 and groped the 21-year-old while she was sleeping.

He then told her he was a police officer and asked if he could get into her bed, police said.

The suspect ran off after the woman screamed.

There were no reported injuries.

