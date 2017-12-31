Many new laws will go into effect once the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2018 (and some time after). From stricter regulations on e-cigarettes to paid family leave, the Tr-state area will see a variety of new laws. Take a look at a few going into effect in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
New York City
Regulation of Electronic Cigarettes: The bill requires one to have a license to sell electronic cigarettes. It's similar to the current license required to sell cigarettes. Effective: January 25
Pharmacies Prohibited from Selling Tobacco Products: Pharmacies or retail stores that have pharmacies will be prohibited from selling tobacco products. Effective: February 24
Increase of Retail Cigarette License Fee: The bill will raise the biennial fee of having a Cigarette Retail Dealer License from $110 to $200. The license is required in order to sell tobacco to consumers.Effective: February 24
New York State
Government Transparency: The Department of Econ. Dev. must post a report every Jan.1st of each year of the totals of economic development programs through the DED and the Urban Dev. Corporation. Must also include industry trends, program participation rates, and other information the department requests. Effective: January 1
Middle Class Tax Cut: The tax cut is reported to affect 4.4 million New Yorkers and save them $4.2 billion annually. Effective: January 1
Child and Dependent Care Credit: The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit will expand for taxpayers with incomes between $50,000 and $150,000. It also expands the current cap on child care expenses from $6,000 to $9,000. This depends on number of children, for families with up to five children. Effective: January 1
Life Sciences Research and Development Credit: This is a new tax credit created for life science development and research. It will total $100 million. New life science businesses would receive 15 percent tax credit on new development expenditures and research. Effective: January 1
Tax Repeal on Agricultural Cooperatives: Repeals the tax on agricultural cooperatives by repealing section 185 of the tax law. It will save agricultural cooperatives approximately $600,000 annually. Effective: January 1
Runaway and Homeless Youth Program: Provides more flexibility to programs that are related to those type of services. It also expands the duration that services can be provided and the age of the youth who can be served in these homeless youth programs.Effective: January 1
Pension Forfeiture of Public Officers: The court can now reduce or revoke the public pension of an officer who was convicted of a felony that is related to the performance of the officer's existing duties. Before, they couldn't be reduced. Effective: January 1
Workers' Compensation Reform: Updates the current impairment guidelines to increase the savings to the Workers' Compensation system. It will translate to rate reductions for private and public employers.Effective: January 1
Paid Family Leave: State workers can take off to be caregivers to loved ones at home while still receiving a portion of their salary. Effective: January 1
New Jersey
Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage will increase from $8.44 per hour to $8.60 per hour. Effective: January 1
Sales Tax Increase: The tax rate will decrease to 6.625% on and after January 1, 2018.
Connecticut
Prescription Opioid Diversion and Abuse Prevention: The act makes various changes to treat and prevent opioid and drug abuse. It limits access to controlled substances by allowing registered nurses to dispose or destroy them. It also reduces the number of opioid drugs a minor may be prescribed.Effective: January 1
Transportation Network Companies and Taxicabs: Requires Transportation Network Companies, like Uber and Lyft, to annually register with the Department of Transportation. It also requires these companies to obtain background checks on prospective drivers. In addition, it prohibits them from allowing certain people who have criminal records to be drivers.Effective: January 1
Lead Generators of Residential Mortgage Loans: The act creates a license for mortgage professionals who give information to customers regarding residential mortgage loans. It prohibits anyone from acting as a lead generator without having the license. The license comes with fees, record keeping, and notification requirements for anyone who has a license. Effective: January 1
