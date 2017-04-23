POLITICS

ABC News poll finds 96 percent of Trump voters say they'd do it again

ABC News political consultant Matthew Dowd joined us to discuss the poll.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new ABC News/Washington Post poll indicates there's no such thing as Trump voters remorse.

As President Donald Trump approaches his 100th day in office with the lowest approval rating at this point of any president in polls since 1945, 96 percent of those who supported him in November say they'd do it again today.

The majority of those surveyed said Trump does not have the judgment or temperament to serve as president.

But many Americans approve of his push for jobs and his stance on foreign policy.

All told, 42 percent of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president, while 53 percent disapprove.

That compares to an average of 69-19 percent for past presidents at or near 100 days in office -- for example, 69-26 percent for Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

The poll found that six in 10 doubt Trump's honesty and trustworthiness, see him as out of touch and don't think he understands the problems of people like them.

Fifty-six percent say he hasn't accomplished much in his first 100 days. And 55 percent say he doesn't follow a consistent set of principles in setting policy.

But sixty-seven percent say the Democratic Party is out of touch with the concerns of most Americans, even more than say the same about Trump, and similar to the Republican Party (62 percent).
